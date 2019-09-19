Selena Gomez will take part in the filming of the documentary series
“Living Undocumented” is a documentary series tells the stories of eight families living in the United States under threat of deportation, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to Multikino.
The project talks about the difficulties faced by the people who came for the “American dream”.
“I decided to do this show, as in recent years, the word “immigrant” has acquired a negative connotation, explains Selenium. — I hope that this series can shed some light on a little-known side of the life of migrants through the stories of courageous people who decided to share their stories.”