Selena Gomez with friends and a beloved pet on a walk in Los Angeles
26-year-old Selena Gomez is known for his love of four-legged. So yesterday star, who returned recently from Mexico, was spotted on a walk with his dog Winnie. The singer went to the beach with his friends, and at the same time and took her beloved pet for the first time, by the way, she appeared with him in public at the festival Coachella in April this year.
To walk she chose to look sporty: she was dressed in black leggings and a loose white top, and her head was adorned with a black headband. Together with friends the singer took up Hiking (walking in the highlands. — Approx. ed.). Selena tries to lead an active lifestyle and try different sports: for example, in Mexico, for example, has mastered stand-up paddle classes, and in the winter enjoy spending time at a ski resort, where riding on inflatable sleds. Well, and besides, Selena is already a long time very successfully cooperates with the Puma brand, making the company managed to increase its sales.
Gym Selena Gomez also tries to visit regularly, however, in her confession, it turns out it is not always the case.
When it comes to training, I begin to have discipline problems. I’m one of those people who, after running five minutes, decides that this is enough, she said.
But, as recognized by Gomez, the main thing is harmony and health, but is rather more about the internal state than about appearance.
I choose care of myself, because I don’t want to prove anything to anyone, she says.