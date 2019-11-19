Selenium: thyroid support and sources in food
Selenium plays an important role in the metabolism of iodine and thyroid function, protects against oxidative processes and helps the immune system.
Some studies provide evidence that adequate selenium levels may reduce the risk of certain cancers. Why do we need selenium? What foods are rich in selenium? These questions are answered by nutritionist Rudy Maurer.
“Selenium is a trace element that acts in the body as an antioxidant, preventing cell damage, which can occur due to negative environmental factors. The content of selenium in foods can greatly vary depending on geography. It is mainly absorbed in the small intestine and in the duodenum”. says Rudy Maurer.
What foods are good sources of selenium?
Main food sources of selenium are meat, poultry, fish, tofu, beans, peas, eggs, Brazil nuts and milk. Depending on the region, the level of selenium in the soil may be higher or lower, so plant foods grown in different places may differ in levels of selenium.
How much selenium we need each day?
The rate of selenium are on average 75 micrograms for men and lactating women and 60 µg for women. Just two Brazil nuts a day will provide you with a daily need for selenium.
Because selenium is largely excreted in the urine, but some metabolites are excreted even breathing is very difficult to consume too much selenium (from food, not taking special supplements).
Overdose
Large doses of selenium supplements can be toxic, but it depends on the nature of the compound and its solubility. Insoluble selenium sulphide is much less toxic than Selenite, selenate and Selenomethionine. This should be considered, if necessary, taking supplements with selenium and consult with your doctor.