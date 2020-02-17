Seleznev match of the championship Turkey openly kicked lying opponent, but went unpunished (video)
Yevhen Seleznyov (left)
In the framework of the 22nd round of the Turkish super League met two of the club in contention for the medals – “Bursaspor” Ukrainian Yevhen Seleznyov and “Adana Demirspor”.
The match ended with the victory of “Bursaspor” 2:1 – winning goal scored by Seleznev.
However, Eugene distinguished from the negative side. In the middle of the first half after a struggle with the Ukrainian was on the lawn the guests defender Adil Demirbag.
The former forward of the national team of Ukraine has not found anything better than standing with your back to the opponent, kick laying opponent’s leg.
Standing next to the linesman did not react to this episode and not signaled to the referee.