Selfie, Emoji and all colors of the rainbow: what the experts staff think of creative summary
In today’s competitive job market, where hiring managers can spend only 7 seconds view-summary — applicants are often tempted to add a little creativity to your documents to stand out from the rest. In the end summary begin to resemble the profiles in social networks, with smiles, selfies and creative fonts in all colors of the rainbow. Whether to do it, experts on the staff told CNBC.
Keep it simple
The Director for work with clients on an international job site Deepa Somasundaram encouraged applicants to be more careful with my creative impulses, though not called to abandon their use.
“Applicants can apply some creative techniques, but always remember that urgency is what catches the eyes of the employer, not smiles”, she said.
Instead of spending too much time and effort into creating an innovative summary, Somasundara offers make simple changes in order to creatively improve the information that is likely to lead you to the interview.
“One of the ways to highlight the specific skills, experience and achievements — a selection of text to bold, she said. — This will help to attract the attention of employers to your abilities”.
Darain Faraz, the expert on career on LinkedIn, agreed that creativity should not be equated with excessive artistic talent.
“Creative summary does not have to have an unusual format, and rainbow color — it just means that the information you really want to convey, different from the standard” he said.
He explained that this could mean focus on important figures such as number of awards or amount of money saved the company in my previous position, the translation of the key stages of a career in a timeline format or a listing of skills along with visual details to indicate how well you are versed in these matters.
Consider its role
According to Joe Cresswell, expert community Glassdoor, the limits of creativity depend on the industry in which you hope to get.
“In the creative industries or professions are more natural to offer visually directed, dynamic and even interactive resume, she said. In this case, the applicants, instead of listing a list of skills they can actively demonstrate it.”
Cresswell added that hiring managers at corporations or in more traditional industries, such as Finance or law, are unlikely to give more advantages to those who sent colorful summary.
“Instead, hiring managers will want to see clear achievements in numbers and details, as well as evidence of technical skills and capabilities, she said. They don’t want images and colors distracted”.
Kate Brooks, Executive Director of the career Center at Vanderbilt University, agreed that the main thing — to understand who the intended audience.
Ask yourself: “what I do is relevant to my audience? Whether it’s for work, I expect?” she suggested.
Emoji and selfie — at the right time and in the right place
Brooks added that it is not necessary to get too hung up on creative solutions.
“Young people can use emojis, but I would be very careful with this. We usually use emoticons to convey emotion, but your writing style should reflect this by itself,” she said.
“People use the creative brief to try to stand out — they think that if they take a brighter color or a different format, this will highlight them, added Brooks. — Yes, you will stand out, but you’ll see it reading people as positive or as a Ruse?”
Brooks has also recommended to think whether it was appropriate to apply to the summary of its self and even your photo.
“In the United States you usually do not put a photo in your CV only if you are model or real estate agent, she said. Otherwise you probably have a picture in LinkedIn profile, you don’t need to add it to your resume”.
Brooks said that the key to demonstrate your creative part is that your work speaks for itself.
“If you get a job in a creative field, you may have a portfolio demonstrating your creativity,” — said the expert.
“The essence of the summary is to explain his past, but creativity can make it difficult for a potential employer to find the necessary information, she added. — Always ask someone else to look at your resume and see if they can find key information.”