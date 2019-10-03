Selfie with almost expired mayonnaise: the UN has launched an important flash mob against the “translation product”…
The world food programme, the UN launched a global campaign StopTheWaste to combat food waste.
This is stated in the address on the organization’s website.
Flash mob “Stop the waste” is aimed at raising awareness about the quantity of disposable products every day.
According to the UN, one third of all food produced in the world, thrown into the garbage, and it costs the global economy almost $ 1 trillion annually.
“It doesn’t matter whether you work as a farmer in Nigeria and throw the remains after the harvest, or dine in the restaurant in new York and throw out leftover food, you can really help the world in supporting #StoptheWaste” — is confident the marketing Director of the world food programme Corinne woods.
To join the initiative, you need to:
- Find in your refrigerator the product can still be safe to eat, but its about to expire.
- Take a selfie with this product and eat the product.
- Share their picture in social networks with the hashtag #StopTheWaste and tehnoty three friends.
