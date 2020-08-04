Selling currency back to “decoratinga” level
The volume of sale of currency population in July returned to “decoratinga” level
In July, the Ukrainians sold foreign currency in cash of $221,97 million more than they bought, reports the national Bank.
In Ukraine in July 2020, the volume of sales by the population of currency exceeded February’s level of 5.9% and reached $1.54 billion, and the volume of purchases lagged behind the February figure by 13.4% ($1.32 billion). About it reports a press-service of the national Bank on Tuesday, 4 August.
According to the regulator, in July, the Ukrainians sold foreign currency in cash of $221,97 million more than they bought. In July compared to June this year, the Ukrainians have increased the sale of foreign currency by 20.5%, the purchase of 19.7%.
In the first seven months 2020 the volume of sale of currency prevailed over the amount of purchase, the difference between which is $970,21 million
We will remind that earlier in Ukraine accelerated the decline in the basic industries. The decline is due to a deterioration of the situation in agriculture due within the beginning of the harvest and low yield.
At ETOPS NBU said that the Ukrainian economy is emerging from the crisis. The gradual recovery of retail trade resumed in July, have slowed the fall in consumer imports.
