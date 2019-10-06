Selma Blair continues to delight their fans with optimism
47-year-old American actress Selma Blair continues to delight fans of his will power. A year ago, the doctors gave Selma disappointing diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, but the woman did not lose heart, it fulfills all the requirements of physicians, not afraid of anything, and most importantly leads a casual lifestyle.
For example, yesterday, October 2, paparazzi noticed Salimu with his girlfriend while walking through the streets of Los Angeles. Girls having fun were discussing something, went on the road to a café where bought ice cream. Before, because of the great weakness in the legs, the actress had to walk with a stick or other foreign objects. Now she looked most happy and confidently walked without available funds.
A week ago, the actress, in his page in social network Instagram, posted a picture where she’s sitting on a catamaran with his son Arthur. She happily told his followers that the entertainment in the Park, for their family favorite and even a tradition.
The last course of chemotherapy, Selma received at the end of July and then totally lost his hair. While still in the hospital after a major procedure, the actress took the photo and put it in the net. The photo caption was very emotional: “Today is a great day! I’m being discharged from the hospital where I was under an incredible amount of nursing care, staff and physician who believes in healing me just as I believe in him. The next three months I will have a severely weakened immune system. So, please, no kissing. I thank you for your support and love. Now I see everything much clearer and to share my story, as I’m ready. But at the moment I am going through the recovery phase. While! This is the best gift that I can do Arthur.”
Recall that Blair found out about his illness over a year ago. Then she had symptoms such as short-term memory loss, severe weakness in legs, nausea, anxiety attacks, and problems with coordination of movements. She began intense treatment, which is temporarily unable to continue his career. The worst thing for her is that while she can’t do her most favorite pastime – horseback riding.