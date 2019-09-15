Selma Blair for the first time in a long time, walked without a cane
The actress is recovering from multiple sclerosis.
Hollywood actress Selma Blair, who is still recovering from multiple sclerosis treatmentfor the first time in a long time went outside without a cane.
Star ribbon “Cruel games” I noticed while walking the streets of Los Angeles.
Selma Blair, who recently moved with the help of a cane or a special bike, not needed and stood steadily on his feet, since she took an intensive course of chemotherapy.
Photo celebrity looked happy and confident could move independently.
It is worth noting that Selma Blair suffering from multiple sclerosis for more than 15 years, although the exact diagnosis she received just last year. Star says active in social networks about your condition and treatment.