Selma Blair has told how he feels after a course of intensive treatment
The actress complained of the effects of intensive treatment of multiple sclerosis.
The famous American actress, star of the tape Cruel intentions Selma Blair, who recently finished a course of chemotherapy, resorted to treating multiple sclerosis, told how he feels now .
On his page in Instagram the 47-year-old star has published pictures, which poses bald and complained of the effects of intensive treatment.
“After chemotherapy and large doses of prednisolone I can’t focus, it’s hard for me to talk by phone, communicate with friends on social networks. The panic starts. So now always will be? How do I get on reception to the doctor? How to work and write when I can’t see anything and so painful? However, under an avalanche of different doubt have hope that all will be well,” admitted Blair.
Also, the actress said that friends, family members and fans a lot of support her. Selma admitted that the beloved eight year old son Arthur gives her the strength. Blair also said that the inspiration for it remains fashionable clothes.