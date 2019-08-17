Selma Blair shared their photos after a course of chemotherapy
For almost a year the 47-year-old actress Selma Blair struggles with multiple sclerosis. The diagnosis was for her a complete surprise and forced to leave the cinema, but not out of sight of the fans. Selma maintains a page in Instagram, which shares with the world her fears, feelings and thoughts. Many followers of celebrities, commenting on pictures of her, do not spare compliments. They admire the power of the spirit of the actress and her desire to look beautiful even in difficult times.
Selma published its the coat from The Row is a brand of sisters of Olsen. Blair admitted that the clothing remains her source of inspiration.
How much can you love this coat? The Row clothing always elegant… walk around the store in Melrose place is a blessing, she wrote.
The little joys help Salma to escape from big problems. This summer, she hinted at the Instagram that she began to feel worse. The actress underwent a course of chemotherapy.
After chemotherapy and large doses of prednisolone I can’t get it to focus… Starts to panic. So now always will be? How do I get on reception to the doctor? How to work and write when you can’t see and it hurt so much? Under an avalanche of doubt, a glimmer of hope that all will be well,— she told about your treatment.
Friends, family members and fans support it. Salma admitted that the beloved eight year old son Arthur gives her the strength.