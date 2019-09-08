Selma Blair walked around Los Angeles for the first time after chemo
Recently the 47-year-old actress pleases his fans!
After a difficult treatment of multiple sclerosis Selma Blair finally returned to normal: having fun with friends, swims in the pool and posting funny photos. And on 5 September the star and did a walk around the city, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.
Throughout the summer the followers Selma Blair closely monitored her condition. The celebrity was undergoing chemotherapy in one of the American clinics, after which her health has deteriorated: symptoms, which doctors tried to correct and didn’t leave and panic attacks and depression came flooding back with renewed vigor. In moments of attacks, the actress has repeatedly locked himself in the bathroom at night so as not to frighten her little son, and was trying to recover.
Fans of Selma worried about her condition and sent her numerous words of support. Now they can finally exhale, because the last few weeks, the actress every day feels better and better!
Salma posing in fashionable swimwear, suits homemade pool parties (where the fun is jumping in the same bikini top), record funny videos with my son, and now even went for a walk around the city with a friend.
5 Sep day Selma walked through the streets of Los Angeles and looked absolutely happy: first, to move, she did not require any walking stick or a special chair, and, secondly, the actress never ceased to smile about something all the way laughing with her friend.
Many drew attention to fashionable the outfit of the actress: walks around the city she chose sweat pants, a t-shirt in black and white stripes and white sneakers. Completed Selma your sport-chic way sunglasses.