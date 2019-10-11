Seltos Kia sets sales records
South Korean compact crossover has set a record for the number of received orders at the start of sales in India.
New KIA Seltos set a record for the number of accepted requests at the start of sales on August 22, in the Indian market — such a result could not reach here earlier to any manufacturer. According to the press service of the brand, a month and a half for the novelty of it was placed over 40 thousand orders.
In this regard, the manual KIA India proposed to increase the production capacity of the plant Anantapur, designed now on 300 thousand cars a year.
By the time of the debut in India KIA has got a wide dealer network, with 265 dealers in 160 cities across the country.