Semyon Slepakov and Broadway week: how to spend a weekend in new York (6-8 September)
What: Exhibition T. Rex
When: Friday-Sunday, 6-8 September.
Where: American Museum of Natural History, Central Park West & 79th St, New York, NY 10024
Details: This exhibition will introduce you to the development of the species Tyrannosaurus and tell the amazing story of the iconic dinosaur in the world. The exhibition presents models of dinosaurs in life-size, as well as many different fossils. In addition, you will be able to take part in an exciting interactive and use multi-user virtual reality, which will take you into the world of the tyrannosaurs.
Cost: $us 0-33.
What: the Exhibition ‘Abstraction: from Pollock to Herrera’
When: Friday-Sunday, 6-8 September.
Where: Fifth Avenue, The Met, 1000 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028
Read more: the exhibition contains 50 works from the collection of the Metropolitan Museum. Abstraction was born in new York in the postwar years. Mainly on the formation of this direction was influenced by the artists-emigrants from Europe.
A key place in the epic of abstraction are works by Jackson Pollock — American artist, ideologue and leader of abstract expressionism, a significant impact on the art of the second half of the twentieth century.
Cost: $0-25.
What: Broadway week in new York
When: Friday-Sunday, 6-8 September.
Where: theatres in the city.
Read more: 3 and 16 September in new York is Broadway week. In the framework of this event theatre-lovers can watch popular Broadway musicals at affordable prices. This year offered two tickets for the price of one.
The schedule of performances at the link.
Cost: From $30.
What: jazz Concert
When: Friday, September 6, from 12:00.
Where: Brooklyn Borough Hall, Columbus Park Plaza, 209 Joralemon Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
More: a jazz Performer Danny Mixon and his group “the Danny Mixon Trio” will perform in Columbus Park near the President’s office of Brooklyn.
Guests will enjoy an unforgettable evening with great music in excellent company.
Danny Mixon began piano lessons at the age of 13, and since then music became his life. He played on the same stage with the legends of jazz music. And he has already become a legend.
Cost: Free.
What: a bike Ride through Central Park under the moon
When: Friday, September 6, from 22:00.
Where: Participants meet near Columbus Circle 10 Columbus Circle, new York 10019
Read more: First Friday of each month, Time’s Up happy night rides in Central Park. Participants will be able to see the familiar Park with new side — in the magical light of the moon it is more beautiful.
The trip will be slow, with several stops to look and listen to the guide. You need to get your bike for the evening, no requirements for organizers does not, as the ride will be on flat ground at low speed.
Cost: Free.
What: the Creative evening of the composer Valiko Svanidze
When: Saturday, 7 September from 13:30.
Where: Kings Highway Library 2115 Ocean Ave. (nr. Kings Highway) Brooklyn, NY 11229
Read more: Brooklyn public library invites everyone to a recital by the Israeli poet, composer and performer Valiko Svanidze (Nikonov). Guests will hear songs in Russian, English, Belarusian and Hebrew.
Cost: Free.
What: Parade for labour Day
When: Saturday, September 7, from 10:00.
Where: the Parade starts at 44th Street & Fifth Avenue New York, NY 10036
Read more: 7 September in new York held a Parade in honor of labor Day. This is an annual state holiday in honor of the representatives of all professions, in honor of indigenous new Yorkers or immigrants, because they help the city to keep the brand and confirms the motto of the festival this year is: “Create a working force together.”
For the first time this day was celebrated in 1878. Traditionally it is a day of picnics, BBQs, water sports and demonstrations of firefighters.
Cost: Free.
What: Literary readings in Russian
When: Saturday, 7 September, from 14:00.
Where: Tompkins Square Library 331 East 10th Street New York, NY 10009
Read more: the Poetess Marina Garber will read individual poems from her book “Everyone’s in his heaven”, as well as more recent texts are collected under the working title “the Canary in the mine”.
Marina Garber — a poet and essayist. Born in Kiev, emigrated to the USA in 1989. He received the degree of master of arts in foreign languages at the University of Denver (Colorado). The author of four books of poetry. Member of the editorial Board of “New review” magazine and “Interpoezia”. Her poetry, prose, translations and critical essays have been published in numerous literary journals in several countries. Studied in Italy, lived in Luxembourg. Currently residing in the United States, Nevada, where he teaches Italian language and culture at the University of Las Vegas.
Cost: Free.
What: the artist in new York
When: Saturday, 7 September, from 20:00.
Where: FORD AMPHITHEATER 3052 W 21st St, Brooklyn, NY 11224
Read more: One of the most outstanding Russian comedians will perform in new York on 7 September. Anyone who likes to laugh at himself, definitely like his show. Simon will bring his ironic and sarcastic hits, will keep a straight face, but this time, but the guitar with him on stage will be a band. For the first time in America, Simon will perform with a backing band.
Each song Slepakova hit. His musical sketches instantly go back to the people, they make out for quotes, they do not get tired to listen and, most importantly, that they are always in topic.
Live Seeds Slepakova is a guarantee of laughter and fun. How it works with the audience, cannot repeat no one. Slepakov positive charges, so the concerts are coming again and again.
Cost: From $55.
What: Sports festival Wanderlust
When: Sunday, 8 September, from 19:30.
Where: The Nethermead 101 Prospect Park Southwest Brooklyn, NY 11218
Read more: the Wanderlust Festival combines a run or walk 5 km, 90-minute master class in yoga, dance, meditation and more. Guests will also have the opportunity to try a variety of variations of yoga, visitors can enjoy live music, games and healthy eating.
Cost: From $0.
