‘Send her back’: supporters of trump support racist attacks of the President to Congresswoman
The President of the United States Donald trump spoke in a racist spirit against four Congresswoman from the Democratic party. The President’s supporters supported him and chanted “Send her back” increasing racist attacks against Muslim women-kongressvuman from Minnesota Ilhan Omar, writes The Independent.
The President criticized the Congresswoman and stated that they must return to their countries. All four female citizens of the United States. Three were born in America, and Omar came as a refugee from Somalia at the age of 12 years.
“I have suggested that they are filled with hate and constantly trying to destroy our country. They never say anything good. So I tell them: “Hey, if you don’t like something, get out of here”,” wrote trump on Twitter.
Representatives of the democratic party, Ilhan Omar, Congresswoman from Minnesota, Ayana Pressley, representative of Massachusetts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from new York (she is in Congress the Eastern part of the Bronx and part of Queens) and Rashid Tlaib from Michigan call themselves “the posse” and has attracted the attention of outspoken liberal views and criticism of trump.
Trump wrote a series of offensive tweets about each of these women. Omar most criticized and therefore, his supporters began to call “send it back”. Trump noted that he had no regrets about the dispute that arose from his Quartet. He said that “to win a political dispute.”
“If people want to leave our country, they can do it. If they don’t want to love our country or to fight for it, they can leave. I would never change this point of view,” said the President.
Four Congresswoman say they are fighting for lower health care costs and accept a bill which deals with climate change, while attack the President to distract from the true American values.
The Democrat-led House of representatives voted to condemn trump and called “racist,” his comments, despite the fact that the Republicans proved otherwise, and the President claimed that his body is not “racist gene.” Condemnation of the actions of trump does not entail any legal consequences, but has sparked new protests by the supporters of trump, who chanted “four More years” and “Build that wall!”.