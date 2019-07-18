Senegal – Algeria: where to watch the final of the African Cup of Nations
On Friday, July 19, in Cairo (Egypt) at the local international stadium with a capacity of more than 74 thousand spectators in the African Cup of Nations will take place the final match between Senegal and Algeria. Beginning at 22:00 Kyiv time.
Both teams previously stars from the sky on the continent lacked. In the asset “desert Fox” as it is called Algerians, only one championship, produced 29 years ago, in 1990, and the highest achievement “Teranga lions” (the nickname of the Senegalese) are even of the silver medal 2002.
Teams already met at this tournament — group stage, the Algerians thanks to a goal by Yousef Belili early in the second half and celebrated a narrow win. This ball is the only missed on the liabilities side of Senegal. But Algeria comes to the reporting of the match with their unbeaten run of 13 matches.
We would add that the bookmakers do not see the favorite in the upcoming fight. For example, “Favorite Sport” assesses the victory of Senegal ratio of 2.74, Algeria — 2,82 (for a draw in the main time you can put for 2.85). That Senegal will become the strongest team of Africa, can be supplied with 1.85 odds, and the title of Algeria “estimated” coefficient of 1.89.
The African Nations Cup (final)
July 19 (Friday)
Senegal — Algeria 22:00 “Match TV”
