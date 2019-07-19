Senegal vs Algeria live streaming free: preview, prediction
Senegal vs Algeria live streaming free
Senegal – Algeria. Forecast (form 2.02) and bets on the match of the Cup of African Nations (07/19/2019)
Senegal – Algeria: who will get the trophy?
Senegal and Algeria on July 19 will determine the winner of the tournament – in our forecast we determined the favorite. What will be the result?
Senegal
Senegal’s national team has not experienced any difficulties in the group stage – breaking into the playoffs from second place. Confident victories over Tanzania (2: 0) and Kenya (3: 0) emphasized the superiority of the “Lions of Teranga” over outsiders. However, in a duel with Algeria, contrary to all forecasts, the team of Aliu Cisse lost 0: 1, allowing the competitor to win the group.
In the playoffs, Senegal did not show sparkling football – first, Uganda beat 1: 0 in a tough match, then Benin fell with exactly the same score. In the semifinals, the Senegalese met with Tunisia and in the main time the winner was not revealed – a goalless draw obliged the teams to play another 30 minutes. As a result of extra-time Senegal was stronger – thanks to an own goal, he made it to the final.
Algeria
The team of Algeria in the group stage was absolutely the best – with nine points, the team of Jamel Belmadi won the group. After victories over Kenya (2: 0) and Senegal (1: 0), the ticket to the playoffs was already won by the Greens, but in the last round of turns they did not slow down and beat Tanzania with a score of 3: 0.
Guinea in the 1/8 final for the Algerians did not become a problem – the 3-0 victory once again emphasized the claims of the Greens for the trophy. The quarterfinal match with Côte d’Ivoire after a 1-1 draw in the main time flowed into a penalty shootout, following which Algeria made its way further.
The final match with Tunisia turned out to be difficult as well – the game had to go back to extra-time, but the magnificent goal from the penalty area of Riyadh Marez did not allow this to happen – Algeria won 2-1 and went to the final.
Statistics
The only defeat in the tournament Senegal suffered from Algeria
Senegal’s national team never won the tournament, played in the final only once in 2002 and lost in a penalty shootout to Cameroon after a goalless draw in regular time
Algeria has not lost in any of the last five matches against Senegal – four wins and one draw
Algeria has not yet lost in the current tournament – five wins and one draw
Forecast
Senegal’s national team is staffed by highly qualified players, the main one of whom is Sadio Mane, but not a dozen Liverpool, nor the whole team do not show high-quality football. In some fights, the Senegalese managed to get through to the class, somewhere mastery helped, but in the game “Teranga Lions” look really weak.
Algeria, in turn, is great at the tournament and the game of the team is fully consistent with the results. At the group stage, the “greens” dealt with the Senegalese people without any particular problems, from that moment the rival did not become stronger, but Algeria itself clearly added, and today it can count on success.