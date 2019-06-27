Senegal vs Algeria live streaming free: preview, prediction
Senegal – Algeria. Forecast for the match of the Cup of African Nations (06/27/2019)
Senegal and Algeria on June 27 will determine the winner of the group in a full-time confrontation, in our forecast we determined the favorite. Who will win?
Senegal
Senegal’s national team, led by Alia Cisse, performed very well in qualifying – she scored 16 points out of 18 possible, conceding only two goals in six matches. At this tournament, Senegal is also considered one of the main favorites, which he successfully confirmed in the first round – a 2-0 victory over Tanzania led the team to second place in the group.
Algeria
The national team of Algeria did not experience problems in qualifying – with 11 points, the team of Jamel Belmadi won their group, beating the second Benin by one point. In the first round of the African Nations Cup, the “greens” met with Kenya and fully justified the fans’ forecasts – the victory with a score of 2: 0 made the Algerians the leader of their group, but today they will have to defend this status.
Statistics
Seven last matches Senegal won
Only in one of the last seven matches Senegal has missed
Only in one of the last three matches Algeria did not miss
Forecast
Senegal’s national team beat Tanzania in the first round without the slightest problem, showing excellent football and obtaining the maximum result. Today, the Senegalese will have to play with a more status rival, but they will most likely rely only on winning – Cisse has better performers, and Algeria is far from perfect in defense.