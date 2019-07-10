Senegal vs Benin live streaming free: preview, prediction
Benin sensationally made it to the quarterfinals, but will the “squirrels” create another sensation on July 10 and knock out Senegal – read our forecast. Who will be in the semifinals?
Senegal
Senegal’s national team failed to win their group – the team of Aliu Cisse won Tanzania (2: 0) and Kenya (3: 0), but lost (0: 1) to Algeria, taking only the second line. In the 1/8 finals, the Senegalese experienced special problems – despite all the predictions, Uganda lost 0: 1, without creating a full scoring chance at the opposing goal.
Benin
Benin’s national team is the main sensation of the tournament – Michel Dussier’s team managed not only to overcome the group stage, but also to make it to the quarterfinal. In the group of “squirrels” have not lost a single match, having played three draws. With three points, Benin made his way into the 1/8 finals, where he figured out Morocco – after a 1: 1 draw in the main time, the Benin players were stronger in the penalty shootout.
Statistics
Four times the teams played each other and Senegal did not lose in any of these matches – three wins and a draw
In the last 10 matches Senegal scored nine wins
Benin has not won a win in the current tournament – four draws
Forecast
The team of Senegal was not in vain considered to be the clear favorite of the tournament – the Cisse team went into the playoffs without any problems and also easily defeated strong Uganda. Benin was not without luck in the quarterfinals – even in the main time, the Moroccans could knock out “squirrels” from the tournament, but did not convert the penalty. Senegal has tremendous class excellence and should easily win this meeting.