Sensation in Sweden: the king stripped of the titles of my five grandchildren
73-year-old Swedish king Carl XVI Gustaf, 7 Oct sensationally announced that deprives the Royal titles of my five youngest grandchildren, children of his son Prince Carl-Philip (Alexander and Gabriel) and younger daughter Princess Madeleine (Leonora, Nicolas, and Adrienne).
Three-year-old Alexander, Gabriel a two-year, five-year-old Leonora, four-year-old Nicolas and Adrienne no longer will be known as Their Royal Highnesses. Remaining members of the Royal family, they are no longer part of the Royal house. No official Royal duties in the future they may not have. They also do not receive funding at the expense of taxpayers. Formally, the status of princes and princesses, as well as their Ducal titles, children will remain, but they will not be able to pass them down to their descendants. Their future spouses will also not be able to claim any titles. From the official website of the Swedish Royal house of the bougie removed the biographies of the children.
Your status save only the children of the eldest daughter and heiress of the king, crown Princess Victoria Estelle seven-year and three-year Oscar.
Although the official explanation, the Palace is not given, it is assumed that the king thus decided to reduce the expenses of his subjects that he previously hinted the Parliament. Besides, this will enable grandchildren of a monarch to lead a normal life. They can be anyone — including, for example, politics or business.
According to the publication Daily Express, such a decision may take the British Prince Charles when he ascends to the throne. He already is said to have expressed a desire to “downsize” the Royal family — including for the account of the daughters of his brother Prince Andrew Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
As you know, the Queen’s grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle refused any titles for their first child, Archie, who could claim the title of count, and with special permission of Queen Elizabeth and the title of Prince.
