Sensation in Vietnam was “the deer” the size of a rabbit (photos)
Deep in the jungles of Vietnam discovered population of olenikov relatively primitive cloven-hoofed animals not growing above 30 to 40 cm at the withers.
This writes the local scientist An Nguyen (An Nguyen) in an article for the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution.
In total managed to get 208 frames cerebrospinale yenicami. They obviously filmed at least a few individuals, but to assess the exact size of the population until scientists could not.
Scientists say that olenkova an ancient group of ungulates, on the sides of the hooves they were still fingers, the horns do not grow back, and the digestive tract is designed to be simpler. Today they are almost everywhere replaced by more sophisticated competitors, and our time has preserved only a few species of these exotic animals.
In appearance they resemble a miniature deer, and one of them is “Vietnam mouse-deer”, or cerebrospinal Olenek Tragulus versicolor — does not grow above 20-25 cm and is considered the tiny artiodactyl.
You may want to call and the most mysterious: until now, these toddlers have been studied only for separate dead bodies found at the beginning and the end of the twentieth century. Over the last 30 years no trace of the Vietnamese olenikov not detected at all. It was assumed that they died out: they even included in the conditional list of “the 25 most sought-after” lost types Global nature conservancy (GWC). It has helped to Finance the unique cloven-hoofed animals.
In 2017, residents of remote villages to the South-East of Nha Trang scientists pointed out places where, according to them, could be found in these animals. Perched deep in the jungle, An Nguyen (An Nguyen) and his colleagues have established an Autonomous cameras with motion sensors in the three most promising locations. When he returned five months later and looking at pictures, biologists really noticed olenikov. However, they are easily confused with other local species, so the researchers added another 30 camera traps.
The latest shots have confirmed their guesses.
