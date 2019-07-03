Sensational opening the American scientists have overcome HIV
Scientists from the US have managed to remove HIV from the genome of infected laboratory mice using a two-step therapy.
The “observer” notes that have recovered two of the seven rodents.
A team of researchers, headed by an HIV specialist Howard Gendelman and expert in editing genes Kamel Khalili, suggested a two-step strategy for combating virus – the use of “slow” antiretroviral drug LASER ART, which “drives the virus into a corner,” and the use of so-called molecular scissors CRISPR/Cas9 – the system edit the genes of HIV does not leave any chances.
Doctors stressed that integrated HIV treatment is necessary to destroy not only active virus, but its genetic code in infected cells.
It is noted that the scientists didn’t stop there and repeated the experiment. As a result, when the re-use of two-phase therapy to cure was able to have 2 mice of 6, and soon 4 out of 10.
“This shows that HIV can be overcome,” said Gendelman, adding that the efficiency of the experiment gives more hope to humanity.
Thus, the question remains whether the method is effective for the human body. Soon the new methodology will apply on monkeys, and in 2020 it is planned the first tests involving human subjects.
