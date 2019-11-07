Sensual Tina excited the Network candid way
Tina Karol has not ceased to fascinate her soft femininity, outdoor sexy and alluring sensuality. The singer admits that all of her new images, more relaxed than previously, Flirty, playful and seductive – a reflection of the inner state and of the feminine. Ukrainian pop diva like a glove changing outfits, which flatter her external dignity. For example, in the eleventh broadcast of Dancing with the stars 2019, she appeared in a brilliant dress with teraction and subdued way in retro style. Fresh photos in Instagram, the star showed off new facets of their femininity.
The singer was dressed in a voluminous white shirt, she undid the buttons so that I could easily partially bare shoulder, collarbone and chest area. Tina shut down in a fit of tenderness eyes and leaned his head to the side.
Makeup artist this time was easy and natural – it only emphasized her natural gifts. Your hair as usual was nice and neatly stacked.
Fans of the pop diva was breathless from the contemplation of her disturbing delicate images. They noted that without the signature red lipstick Tina looks very cute and natural.
