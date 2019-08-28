Sent with scandal in resignation the President of the Cycling Federation of Ukraine refuses to leave his post
Alexander Bashenko
The ex-President of the Cycling Federation of Ukraine Oleksandr Bashenko refuses to accept the decision of the conference FSU to send him into retirement and insisted on a new vote. He said this on the official page of Federation on Facebook.
According to Tower, the newly elected head of FVSU Andriy Grivko took this position because of decisions taken by the violations of the Charter of the organization.
Tower noted the following violations:
- the delegate of Lviv region Popovic had falsified its mandate;
- the delegate of the Rivne oblast Fedorchuk had no authority to represent the region at the conference.
- the delegate from the Zaporozhye region Boroday is not a member of FVSU;
- the delegate of the Volyn region Lagodinsky has nothing to Volyn Cycling Federation.
In addition, Turrets argues that the conference lacked representatives of Kyiv, Kyiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Transcarpathian, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions.
In conclusion, Bashenko said that the elections of the President of the Cycling Federation of Ukraine to be held at the extraordinary conference on November 15.
We will remind, on August 20 at the special conference FVSU Turrets was dismissed as head of the Federation.
The reason for his dismissal was public conflict with the champion of the II European games Anna Nightingale, whose Turrets personally got nasty in private correspondence.