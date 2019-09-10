Sentsov told that he planned a second hunger strike in a Russian prison (PHOTO)

Loading...

A former political prisoner and Ukrainian Director Oleg Sentsov was preparing for the second hunger strike in a Russian prison. He told this at a press conference in Kiev on 10 September. It also involved another defendant in the “case of Sentsov” – Alexander Kolchenko.

“It’s no secret, just no one knew about this except my lawyer, I’m already in may, had planned to begin a second hunger strike. I was ready for it,” – said Oleg Sentsov. His words reported by the news Agency “Crimea.Realities”.

He explained that last year the hunger strike was being prepared, “minimizing your form.” “I went into it with the least weight is easier to carry. Here I wanted to do the opposite to gain maximum weight to go with a great weight to try this option,” added the Director.

About the reasons of their struggle with hunger Sentsov said with humor. “Nothing to do, there is no Internet, only Kiselyov, and then once a week, said the former prisoner about his time in a Russian prison, referring to TV shows with the participation of leading Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselev. Every weekend I looked Kiselyov. You know, there is no entertainment, no circus, no theatre, and there is pleasure, twisted pleasure and funny.”

According to Sentsov, he stopped the preparations for the hunger strike, when negotiations began on the release.

Answering a journalist’s question about her physical form, Sentsov said that since childhood, played sports and engaged in the conclusion, not Smoking, not using drugs and not abusing alcohol.

The Director recalled that came out of his 145-day fasting almost a year ago, so it looks healthier. “I understand that everyone was waiting for, I’ll be a skeleton, which was last year. A year later, I was doing something this year, right? Ate, played sports. All, my task was to recover, I’ve recovered,” he explained.

Oleg Sentsov thanked for the support of people in different countries, because they helped to save him. He said that prisoners from Ukraine remains in Russia, and in Donbass, and he will do everything in his power “to get them out of there”. “There are Russians who are struggling for themselves and for the freedom of Ukraine”, – said Oleg Sentsov and added that they are also prisoners of the Kremlin.

The Director said that only three days ago I learned about the fate of Konstantin Kotov (5 September Tver court of Moscow has sentenced civil activist Konstantin Kotova to 4 years of imprisonment in a penal colony on charges of multiple violations of the law on meetings) and considers it necessary to draw attention in particular to the persecution of these people, the arrests in Russia.

“The problem is not that Putin attacked the Ukraine, the problem is that his support there and it’s based on lies,” said Oleg Sentsov, turning to the assembled journalists, stressing that it is possible to oppose only the truth.

“How many wolves dressed in sheep’s clothing, his teeth still in place. Don’t believe it, ‘ replied Sentsov on the question of whether it seems to him that after a major exchange, which occurred on 7 September, we can say that Russia is ready to improve relations with Ukraine. – It does not mean that Russia is ready to forgive Ukraine, give Crimea to give the Donbass. This will not happen”. Speaking about the Crimea, Sentsov said that to go back would “only tanks”. “Dragons die, too. Still hope we will refund the Crimea”, – said Oleg Sentsov, who was quoted by the radio “Freedom”.

“Fought with Russia as best he could, but nothing criminal”

According to Sentsov, prior to his arrest in the Crimea, he did discuss with like-minded ways of dealing with the Russian authorities who seized part of the territory of Ukraine, but no crime Director did not commit. “Fought with Russia as best he could, but nothing criminal. It turned out that they are inventors large,” explained Sentsov, referring to the inventors of the Russian investigators.

That in a criminal case appeared charged with the attempted arson of the monument to Lenin in Simferopol, Sentsov said that in meetings with other Ukrainian patriots “it was a crazy idea,” but it was the talk of “sitting guard”. And then “the investigation tried that it’s blind”.

Alexander Kolchenko said that in addition to the arson of office of Party of regions nothing else in Crimea did, and what was written in the case file, it is fiction. “In the situation that happened in the Crimea, did not remain possible for carrying out some peace activities. People took to the picket lines and demanded wages, they (the Russian security forces. – Approx. NEWSru.com) approached the people with aimed at them with machine guns and asked to disperse. I believe that in such a situation, such methods and only choice,” said Alexander Kolchenko. Sentsov said, “it was the resistance of the mosquito to the elephant.”

The Director refused to talk about his torture in detention, as it believes that compared to other it was nothing: “they went through a much more difficult experience.” The plane Sentsov, according to him, talked with another freed during the Saturday exchange of Mykola Karpyuk, who yesterday spoke about his torture, which have passed in Russia.

According to Karpyuk, he was tortured with electricity. He also saw how other prisoners were put on their head bags and wrapped with tape. Then in the cell the prisoners were handcuffed, put on his knees and not allowed to sleep. Some after this torture had agreed to sign anything. “That’s the worst, I will never forget,” added Karpyuk. His words leads “Apostrophe”.

Alexander Kolchenko said that also gave testimony under torture.

We will remind, in August 2015 Severo-the Caucasian district military court in Rostov-on-don recognized Oleg Sentsov guilty of organizing terrorist community and sentenced him to 20 years in a strict regime colony. In the same case was sentenced activist Alexander Kolchenko, who was given 10 years.

Sentsov and Kolchenko have accused that in the spring of 2014, shortly after the annexation of Crimea to Russia, they organized a arson organization “Russian community of Crimea” and office of “United Russia” in Simferopol. In addition, Sentsov and other suspects allegedly were preparing to blow up the monument to Lenin, argued the investigation.

The prisoners said that a criminal case against them was fabricated for political reasons. Moreover, after the annexation of Crimea He automatically gave Russian citizenship – on this basis, the Russian authorities have refused to transfer the Director to Kiev. Sentsov stated that he had not received the Russian passport.

Oleg Sentsov was serving a sentence in the town of Labytnangi in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous district. Aleksandr Kolchenko was in the colony and the city of Kopeisk, in the Urals.

May 14, 2018, the Director announced an indefinite hunger strike demanding the release of all Ukrainian political prisoners from Russian prisons to 64 people. This requirement ultimately was never implemented.

The hunger strike lasted for 145 days and was unprecedented for the Russian prison system. Until after the long hunger strike held Soviet political prisoner Anatoly Marchenko – 117 days. Then it began to feed forcibly. 12 days after the cessation of the hunger strike, 8 December 1986, Marchenko died of heart failure.

Sentsov has agreed to end her hunger strike on 6 October because of the threat of force-feeding, that actually can be equated to torture. October 25, the Ukrainian Director was awarded the European Parliament’s Andrei Sakharov “For freedom of thought” for 2018.

In early October 2018, the European court of human rights (ECHR) has accepted to consideration the complaint Sentsov, who claimed against him by the Russian authorities had violated article 3 (prohibition of torture) and article 5 (right to liberty and security) of the Convention for the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

7 September Oleg Sentsov has returned to Ukraine in the framework of the exchange between Kiev and Moscow detained persons under the scheme “35 on 35”.