September 1, 2019: TOP 5 songs of the Ukrainian stars about the school

| August 31, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

1 сентября 2019: ТОП-5 песен украинских звезд про школу

September 1 — a good excuse to listen to beautiful music or even arrange a school disco, after the line to the Day of knowledge.

And “Facts” offer you a selection of songs by Ukrainian stars, which will remind everyone that people love (or Vice versa) school years.

DZIDZIO feat HighUp5 — Mucenic

Funny song about the difficult life of teenagers, first love and the lessons.

TIK — of Vchitelka

A touching story about love and school.

Tina Karol — Ditinstvo not utraci

The song is not about school days, but more important — his childhood, which flies so fast.

Pianoboy — Pidruchnik

Another song about love and school.

Pianoboy — All Scho You Do Not Ubiva

Another great song Pianoboy, which is exactly to make us think about much.

Anna Trincher- #School

And additional song, which will definitely appeal to all students.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr