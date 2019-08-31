September 1, 2019: TOP 5 songs of the Ukrainian stars about the school
September 1 — a good excuse to listen to beautiful music or even arrange a school disco, after the line to the Day of knowledge.
And “Facts” offer you a selection of songs by Ukrainian stars, which will remind everyone that people love (or Vice versa) school years.
DZIDZIO feat HighUp5 — Mucenic
Funny song about the difficult life of teenagers, first love and the lessons.
TIK — of Vchitelka
A touching story about love and school.
Tina Karol — Ditinstvo not utraci
The song is not about school days, but more important — his childhood, which flies so fast.
Pianoboy — Pidruchnik
Another song about love and school.
Pianoboy — All Scho You Do Not Ubiva
Another great song Pianoboy, which is exactly to make us think about much.
Anna Trincher- #School
And additional song, which will definitely appeal to all students.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter