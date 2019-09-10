September 12, Netanyahu will meet with Putin in Sochi (PHOTO)

Loading...

September 12, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will cause a one-day visit to Sochi, where he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports NEWSru.com Israel with reference to the office of the Prime Minister of the country. The press service of the Kremlin this information is not commented.

This week it became known that Netanyahu canceled a scheduled visit to India during the election campaign. The official reason for the transfer: limited time Prime Minister.

September 8, Netanyahu announced that in the next week may meet with Putin. During a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers the Prime Minister explained that he plans to discuss with the Russian President, “military issues”. Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that the Israeli Prime Minister will visit Russia visit in the near future, most likely, it will be in Sochi, reminds RIA “news”.

Last Friday, the newspaper “Maariv”, wrote that Netanyahu will make a brief visit to Moscow or in Sochi, where he will hold regular talks with Putin. At the same time called other date: 15 Sep. The same date called the newspaper “Yediot Ahronot”.

On 4 September the chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar said that the Prime Minister of Israel received an invitation to participate in the opening ceremony of the new synagogue in Sevastopol. According to him, the initiator of the invitation was the Russian President Vladimir Putin. Such an invitation would put Netanyahu in a difficult situation: Israel supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and the Prime Minister’s visit to Sevastopol on invitation of the President of Russia would mean de facto recognition of the Peninsula as Russian territory.

18-19 August of Netanyahu’s visit to Kiev, he held talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and then still Prime Minister Vladimir Groisman.

In late July, the Israeli TV channel “Keshet” (12) noted that the office of the head of the government attempting to organise a visit to Israel, President Vladimir Putin on the eve of elections to the Knesset. But, apparently, no agreement was reached.

We will remind, on the eve of elections to the Knesset of 21st convocation Netanyahu visited Moscow, where he not only met with Putin, but also participated in the handover ceremony of the remains of an Israeli soldier Baumel Zechariah, who was killed during the First Lebanon war (found and taken by the Russian military from Syria).

Netanyahu and Putin met 12 times since September 2015, when Russia launched a military operation in Syria, supporting the regime of Bashar Assad and the entrenched military bases in Hamima and Tartus. After 17 September 2018, when the Syrian air defense, reflecting an Israeli airstrike, shot down a Russian reconnaissance aircraft Il-20, and Moscow blamed on Israel, Netanyahu and Putin met three times: on the sidelines of the Paris conference (11 November 2018) and in Moscow (27 February and 4 April 2019).

A few weeks ago in an interview with NEWSru.co.il Benjamin Netanyahu, responding to a question about the necessity of permanent contacts with the Russian leadership, said: “the Most undemocratic countries in the world, but most countries tend to contact with each other. Building alliances and forming relations between the two countries does not mean that all agree that happen in another country. The relationship with Russia is vital… If not for these contacts, a very long time happened was a clash between the IDF and Russian army. This is not what we strive… the Last thing we need is a confrontation with a country like Russia”.