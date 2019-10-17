September 2019 recognized the hottest in the world history of meteorological observations
American meteorologists officially acknowledged that the September 2019 was the hottest September in the world over 140 years of research of the National oceanic and atmospheric administration. We will remind, in Kiev September weather also broke the record.
Error message this Office distributed on Thursday, October 17.
Thus, the average temperature of land and ocean surface in September 2019 was 0.95°C above the average temperature of the twentieth century and became the maximum deviation of the temperature from the onset of the global research in 1880
“The world continues to simmer in unprecedented warm, while the September 2019 was the hottest September and broke the record of over 140 years of temperature measurements of the NOAA”, — stated in the message.
In particular, on September 18, the Arctic reached a minimum annual extent of ice of 1.60 million square miles, which marked the end of the melting season.
We will remind, in Kiev in the middle of October suddenly bloomed blossoms, and day 13 of October was the hottest in the last 139 years.
