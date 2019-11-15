Serbia – Ukraine: online broadcast of the qualifying match of Euro 2020
Sunday, November 17, the national team of Ukraine on football, has already won a place in the final tournament of UEFA Euro 2020, will conclude with performances in qualifying for the European championship. At home stadium “red Star” Belgrade “yellow-blue” will play against the team of Serbia (beginning at 16:00), which was defeated in March in Ukraine — 5:0.
“FACTS” will hold an online broadcast of the match between the trust Lubisi of Tumbakovic and Andriy Shevchenko, for which you will be able to follow the news.
Ukraine — without the support
For reasons of security of the Ukrainian football Association in agreement with the Football Association of Serbia has decided not to sell the Ukrainian supporters the tickets at the stadium “Rajko Mitic”.
We will remind that earlier the Serbs refused their quota of tickets for the first match of the rivals at the Arena Lviv.
By the way, last Thursday Serbia because of the punishment UEFA played in Belgrade against Luxembourg (3:2) in front of empty stands. The match was attended by only children up to 14 years and accompanying adults. The penalty for a meeting with Ukraine is conditional.
The referee from Scotland
To work on the match Serbia — Ukraine UEFA has entrusted the officials team from Scotland, headed by 41-year-old Robert Maddena. In previous years, the judge only once crossed paths with our teams: inter — Dnepr — 2:1 in 2014. But the opponent of “yellow-blue” Scot was tried twice: Lithuania — Serbia — 0:1 in 2018 and Germany — Serbia — 1:1 in 2019.
The Scottish referee Robert Madden
The position of teams in the group
Our national team out of six matches of the qualifying round of Euro 2020 has celebrated six victories and one draw. “Yellow-blue” in Lisbon played out a draw with Portugal (0:0) and defeated the Champions of Europe in Kyiv (2:1), snatched victory at the stadium “Stade Josy Barthel” at Monaco (2:1), defeated the representatives of the Duchy in Lviv (1:0) and defeated at the Arena Lviv Serbia (5:0) and twice prevailed over Lithuania in Vilnius (3:0) and Kharkiv (2:0).
Serbia in the group was defeated visiting Ukraine (5:0), scored one points in two games against Portugal (1:1 — in Lisbon, 2:4 in Belgrade), beat Monaco on the road (3:1) and the house (3:2), as well as worked to the max in the games with Lithuania (4:1 — at home, 2:1 — away).
Standings group b:
1. Ukraine — 19 points (7 matches);
2. Portugal — 14 (7);
3. Serbia — 13 (7);
4. Luxembourg — 4 (7);
5. Lithuania — 1 (8).
Remaining matches:
17 Nov (Sunday)
Serbia — Ukraine
Luxembourg — Portugal
Without Jovic from real Madrid
Serbia coach ljubiša Tumbakovic counts in preparation for the upcoming meeting on 27 players of which 23 will be on the bench for the game.
Goalkeepers Marco Dmitrovich (“Barcelona”, Spain), Predrag Rajković (Rheims, France), Emil Rockov (“Vojvodina”).
Defenders — Nemanja Miletic (Partizan), Marko Gobeljic Nemanja Milunović, Milan Rodic (all — “Crvena Zvezda”), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina, Italy), Nikola Maksimovic (Napoli, Italy), Uros Spahic (Krasnodar, Russia), Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma, Italy), Filip Mladenovic (Lechia, Poland).
Midfielders — Luka milivojević (“crystal Palace”, England), Sasha Lukich (Torino, Italy), Nemanja maksimović (Getafe, Spain), Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla, Spain), Nemanja Radonjić (Marseille, France) Dusan Tadic (Ajax, Netherlands), ADEM Laich (Besiktas, Turkey), Sergei Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio, Italy), MIAT Gacinovic, Filip Kostic (both “Eintracht Frankfurt”, Germany)Filip Djuričić (Sassuolo, Italy).
Forwards — Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham, England), Andria p. (APOEL, Cyprus), Milan Pavkov (“red Star”), George Despotovic (Orenburg, Russia).
Note that after a long break, the list includes midfielder Filip djuričić from Sassuolo and striker Djordje Despotovic of “Orenburg”. At the same time, in the camp of the national team missing Marco grouch of the “Hertha” and, most importantly, Luka Jovic from real Madrid, who had a conflict with main coach of the team Tumbakovic.
Head coach of Serbia ljubiša Tumbakovic
Serbia is more expensive to 202 million euros
According to the authoritative portal transfermarkt. de, the total value of players of the national team of Serbia exceeds the Ukrainian squad for 202 million euros (327,2 million euros compared to 125.2 million euros).
Top-six Serbian team without Luka Jovic (60 million) is as follows: Sergei Milinkovic-Savic (65 million euros), Filip Kostic (38 million), Nikola Milenkovic (30 million), Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Tadic (25 million) and Luka milivojević (20 million).
In the absence of injured Oleksandr Zinchenko (30 million euros) and Marlos (11 million) six most expensive players in “yellow-blue” formed: Andriy Yarmolenko and Victor Tsygankov (20 million), Ruslan Malinovskiy (12.5 million), Andrei Lunin (7.5 million), as well as Yevhen Konoplyanka and Roman Yaremchuk (6.5 million).
The player of real Madrid Luka Jović is not caused in the Serbian national team because of conflict with the head coach
Six games — six wins
.
Photo ffu.ua, Getty Images
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter