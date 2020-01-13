Serbia was a historic first Champions Cup ATP
In the final of the international team tennis Cup ATP tournament with a prize Fund of $ 15 million., held in Australia, pitted Serbia and Spain.
The Serbs proved to be stronger 2:1 and became the first winners of the ATP Cup.
The determining factor in the victory of the balkanian was the match of the leaders of the two teams – first and second racket of the world Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, respectively.
Won by Djokovic 6:2, 7:6.
His victory Novak leveled the score (1:1), because in the first match Roberto Bautista-Agut proved to be stronger dušan Lajovic 7:5, 6:1.
In the final match pairs of Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki defeated Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez in two sets – 6:3, 6:4.
Note that in the semi-finals, the Serbs beat the Russians 3:0, and the Spaniards with the same score is mightier than the hosts of the tournament – Australians.