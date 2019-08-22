Serbian actor was not allowed to Ukraine, he was offended
Serbian actor Milos Bikovich complained that he was denied entry to Ukraine after filming in the occupied Crimea.
“I’m not allowed to enter Ukraine”, — he wrote on his page on Twitter.
According to Bykowicz, he was recognized as a threat to national security of Ukraine. The actor joked that although sometimes bad plays, but “security is not threatened”.
He Bikovich did not understand why he was denied entry, but believes it is wrong.
Note that the Bykowicz not on the list of those who threaten the national security of Ukraine. But he is in “purgatory,” “Peacemaker” after the filming of the movie “Balkan turn” directed by Andrei Volgin in 2017 — 2018, the Film received a grant from the Ministry of culture of the Russian Federation, and was shot in the Crimea.
Also was reported that Bikovich tried to come to Ukraine, and unwrapped it. It seems that Serbian the actor has decided to be advertized and earn the love of the Russian audience, who wrote to him that he is a hero.
By the way, not so long ago Bikovich received the Pushkin medal. And reward him personally by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.
We will remind that loves to perform live and work in the occupied Crimea and the countryman Bykowicz — Serbian filmmaker and musician Emir Kusturica.
