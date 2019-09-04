Serena Williams became the fourth in history to win 100 matches at one Grand slam (video)
In the quarterfinal match of the US Open in 2019 American Serena Williams crushed the Chinese Wang Qiang 6:1, 6:0.
Thus, the younger of the Williams sisters became the fourth tennis player who managed to win 100 matches at one tournament “Grand slam”.
Earlier this achievement was subjected to Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert and Roger Federer, who broke the mark at the last Wimbledon and that, after the defeat in the quarterfinals of the US Open in 2019 from Grigor Dimitrov, stopped at around 105.
Next opponent is Serena will be the first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina, with which it will compete in the finals of the U.S. Open.
Match Svitolina – Williams will be held on Friday, 6th September.