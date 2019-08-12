Serena Williams broke down in tears right on the court in the final of the Rogers Cup (video)
Serena Williams
In the 118th the final hard-court tournament WTA Premier, which was held in Toronto, met the ex-first racket of the world American Serena Williams (No. 10 WTA) and Bianca Andreescu (No. 27 WTA) from Canada.
In the first set with the score 3:1 in favor of the mistress of the court, Serena has decided to be from the finals due to injury. The official reason for withdrawing from the match: injury of the upper back.
The younger of the Williams sisters could not hold back tears.
Bianca tried to comfort her opponent and, apparently, it succeeded.
Note that for the 19-year-old canadian woman this is the second triumph in the big tournaments in 2019. She previously won in Indian wells.
Also add that thanks to his victory at the Canadian Open Bianca will pass Elina Svitolina in the title race – Ukrainian falls to tenth place in the list of candidates to participate in the Final tournament (need to get in the Top 8).