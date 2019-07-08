Serena Williams cheered on the Wimbledon fans its funny falling on the court (video)

Serena Williams and Andy Murray

On the eve of the Wimbledon matches of the mixed discharge.

In one of these encounters international couples met Andy Murray (Britain/Serena Williams (USA) – Andreas Mies (Germany)/Alex Guarachi (Chile).

The meeting ended with the victory of the ex-first racket of the world in the single digits – 6:4, 6:1.

During the match in one of the rally formed a Comedy situation, which amused the audience at the Central court.

In the game under the net Serena, in an attempt to strike the ball, made an awkward movement and dropped to the court. A few seconds the younger of the Williams sisters tried unsuccessfully to rise from the grass, the ball continued.

The episode in the first place, amused herself Serena.

Serena Williams

