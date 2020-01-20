Serena Williams conquered the phenomenal achievement of the Australian Open
January 20, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
In the first round of the Australian Open in 2020, the former first racket of the world Serena Williams met resistance from the Russians Anastasia Potapova – 6:0, 6:3.
The match lasted 58 minutes.
Thus, American tennis player has established a unique achievement of the Open championship of Australia.
Serena won the Australian Open matches over four different decades, debuting in this competition in 1998.
Note that Williams Jr. has won the Australian Open 7 times.
Highlights of the match Williams – Potapov – the official website of the Australian Open.