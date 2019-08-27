Serena Williams destroyed Sharapova in the first round of the US Open (video)
August 27, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova
In the first round of the US Open in 2019, hosted one of the fundamental battles – the battle of the ex-first racket of the world Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova.
She helped her famous groans – American won a convincing victory in two sets with the same score 6:1.
To win Serena spent only 1 hour.
The account of personal meetings Williams and Sharapova was 20:2 in favor of the American. The last time the Russian beat the younger Williams in 2004, and the last 19 matches, Maria lost .
In the second round, Williams will play against 17-year-old compatriot Katie McNally.