Serena Williams for the first time in his career he flew with the Australian Open in the first week of the tournament
Serena Williams
In the third round of the Australian Open Serena Williams, paseena in the tournament at 8-m number, in a stubborn fight that lasted 2 hours and 41 minutes, lost the Chinese player Wang Qiang– 4:6, 7:6 (7-2), 5:7.
For 38-year-old former first racket of the world is the first departure at the Australian Open at such an early stage.
Note that in the first week of the tournament “Grand slam” (TBS) Serena lost only the fifth time in his career with 108 victories. This is her 74th Grand Slam.
Recall Williams Jr. made his debut at the Australian Open in 1998. She’s a 23-time winner, TBS, particularly the Australian Open she won three times. Her latest triumph in Melbourne dated 2010.
We will add that for a place in the quarterfinals of the 27th-seeded Wang Qiang will play against the representative of Tunisia OCE of Gills, which beat our offender Dianne Yastremsky, the Danish Caroline Wozniacki– 7:5, 3:6, 7:5.