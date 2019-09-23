Serena Williams was told, which was getting fat (photo)
37-year-old American tennis player Serena Williams, during his career won 23 titles on the tournament series “Grand slam”, called the product, which, according to her, she gains weight the most.
“Think of popcorn my ass is getting fatter, “wrote Williams Jr. on his Twitter page, accompanied by the entry sad emoticons. Apparently, this “discovery” is very upset with Serena because she loves popcorn and happily eats it at every opportunity.
Serena Williams with colleague Caroline Wozniacki in the match NHL
Users in the comments tried to cheer sad athlete funny pictures and videos, and one of them posted the cover of the fashion magazine “Harper’s Bazaar”, where Serena posing in a dress of Golden colour.
Note that Williams Jr. last won the tournament in January 2017, triumphal in the Open championship of Australia. On 1 September the same year, the American woman gave birth to a daughter, then returned to the court in March 2018. At the moment, Serena occupies the ninth place in the world women’s ranking.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter