Serena Williams will perform at Wimbledon in the dress, decorated with Swarovski crystals (photo)
Serena Williams
Outfit, which will perform at Wimbledon the 23-time winner of tournaments “greater helmet” American Serena Williams, will be embellished with dazzling brooch in the form of internationally recognizable logo Nike Swoosh, with 34 Swarovski crystals, reports The Independent.
This number is not accidental – it was in 34 while Serena last won the title at Wimbledon (2016).
“I wanted Serena felt that something similar could wear her grandmother. But, of course, we did everything in a modern style, designed specifically for Serena,” said Director of global design NikeCourt Abby Swancutt.
In addition to the “Brochet” Williams will be wearing a white Nike dress, made of Jersey, in accordance with a strict white dress code of the tournament.
Outfits Serena Williams at the years:
Recall, an absolute record for the total number of the won tournaments “the Grand slam” (in the Open era and before) is an Australian tennis player Margaret Court, whose 24 victories.
We add that the matches of the main draw of Wimbledon 2019 will start on July 1. In last season’s tournament, Serena Williams reached the final, where he lost to Germany’s Angelique Kerber.