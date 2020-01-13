Serena Williams won the first title after birth
Serena and Alexis Williams Olympia
Serena Williams became the winner of the Open championship of Auckland, with a prize Fund of 250 thousand dollars.
In the final in New Zealand, top seed Williams defeated compatriot Jessica Baguley 6:3, 6:4.
The meeting lasted 1 hour and 36 minutes.
Only in the 1/8 finals Serena lost a set to compatriot Christina MacNeil, and all the meetings ended in two sets. The only seeded with which Serena played in the tournament, was another American Amanda Anisimova (WTA 22) but it is Williams in the semifinals beat a clear advantage of 6:1, 6:1.
For 38-year-old Serena’s first tournament victory after the Australian Open in 2017.
In the autumn of the same year the tennis player had a daughter. Upon return from a maternity leave Williams lost five finals in a row.