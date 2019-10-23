Serge confessed why he decided to obtain citizenship of Ukraine
Children artist born in Ukraine.
Famous Belarusian singer, member of the project “Dances with stars z 2019“ Serega (polygraph ШарикOFF) confessed why he decided to obtain citizenship of Ukraine.
According to the singer, in 2014 he has a residence permit in our country. But now Serge has to collect all necessary documents for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship.
“A citizenship I now make. All under the law. It’s a whole pile of references I have collected. It’s not easy to become a citizen of Ukraine. Now that my children are the citizens of Ukraine is not considered. The fact that I spent five years. Permit me, didn’t break the law, property is not considered“, — said the performer.
The rapper noted that many people dream to live in Ukraine because here the sense of “new freedom“ and “new era“. In addition, Serge called Ukraine “the best option“.
“It seems to me that many people, even those who are shy to talk about it and never say, with great warmth refer to this country and wanted to live here. Because the best option is Ukraine. Now, when a new hope, a new freedom, a new faith, a new era,“ said Serge.