Sergeant of the air force from the escort of the President of Brazil flew to the G20 summit with 39 kg of cocaine (PHOTO)

In Spain detained the Sergeant of the air force of Brazil, which is suspected of carrying 39 kilos of cocaine, CNN reported, citing the Ministry of defense of Brazil.

38-year-old Manoel Silva Rodriguez was arrested June 25 in Seville airport during intermediate landing backup aircraft accompanying the President of Brazil at the G20 summit in Osaka. The President Air Bolsonaro flew in a separate plane that stopped to refuel in Lisbon.

Bolsonaro said on Twitter that his team was not involved in the transport of large quantities of drugs, demanded to investigate the incident and “severely” punish those responsible for the transportation of drugs in a military aircraft. Vice-President Hamilton Murao told reporters in Brasilia that the officer was a drug addict with experience.

At the beginning of 2018, the scandal erupted around the Russian Embassy in Argentina, in the school at which was hidden in 12 suitcases with 389 kilograms of cocaine.

The suitcases belonged to a former employee of the Embassy Ali Abyanova, due to the dismissal which the drug traffickers and is having problems with the transportation of cargo, with the result that he had lain untouched for about a year. The British Telegraph wrote that the suitcases Abanova accompanied during the visit by the head of security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev.

As told the Russian Ambassador in Argentina Victor koronelli, drugs were found by the caretaker of the Russian Embassy. Argentine media reported that the cocaine was planned to transport to Russia by diplomatic mail, but the official representative of the Russian foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova denied it.

The investigation into the “cocaine business” lasted more than a year. He was arrested six people: a police officer from Buenos Aires Ivan Bliznyuk and mechanic Alexander Chica in Argentina, businessman Andrei Kovalchuk, who is considered the organizer of the cocaine, in Germany, Abanov, businessmen Vladimir Kalmykov and Istimer Khudzhamov in Russia. In August 2018, the law enforcement agencies of Argentina has seized cocaine burned in the crematorium at the cemetery.