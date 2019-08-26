Sergei Babkin with a family rest on the Italian island
Ukrainian musician Sergey Babkin with the family enjoy a sea holiday in a luxurious Italian island of Sardinia. Both husband and wife are happy to share in a network the colorful staff of his vacation, in which they even took a two-month son of Elisha. The artist’s wife Snezana, who previously told how was the flight with the baby, captivated fans the best photos on which to collect all the cheerful family, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
In the picture she is depicted against the background a luxury yacht with her husband and their three children — Arthur, Veselina and little Elisha, whose mother hugs her. The photo was taken in the exclusive town of Porto Cervo, where they like to rest of celebrities. Snezhana with its inherent humor funny described a family photo.
“Yesterday we were in Porto Cervo. The heart of the emerald coast of Sardinia. One of the most expensive resorts in the world. Very beautiful town ( village of billionaires and Hollywood stars), but the spirit does “not ours.” Visited, put a tick, Brad pitt did not see. And our common — funny-talking. Why speak? Because it clearly shows all of our “essence”. Our Dad was a dreamer, something composes, lines, pictures….. and be sure to put your face to the sun, does not like “people in the shadows.” Veselin S. – very persistent nature. If you wished for something, get it definitely. For example, yesterday, finally, succeeded, learned how to blow bubble gum. And photos to it no problem. Artorius Babkin — honest, straightforward, nothing to hide boy. Well he tired to roam and to consider the town. And already home to Kharkiv to your friends. Have you been missing for skateboarding and football. And yesterday did not have time to go to the shop, or his favorite brand off white. And take pictures he is not an Amateur. That will get this face. Elisha S. – sweet, milk donut. Philosopher and alibabki. Loves my mom’s si and at the moment of photography began to demand put it on the right..! And Babinski Maman, mommy, Sneja, Sleep – practicing positive thinking, absolutely not believing in him. just kidding, just enjoy the holiday, which this year is not like previous. Here’s a bunch of B.,” wrote Gorky.