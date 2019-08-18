Sergei Babkin with his wife and children went to a long-awaited vacation
Sergey Babkin, unlike his colleagues, who had already come back from vacation tanned and rested, only now gathered in a long-awaited vacation. To this end, he gathered up his huge family – his wife rose and three children, including baby Elisha, who, it seems, has managed to make its first flight. On the page in Instagram, he posted a happy family photo “suitcase” with his son Arthur and daughter Vasilisoj.
Judging by heatmeter, Sergei and his family posed at the airport in Rome, and then they headed to Italy. The musician happily radiant smile, sitting in the large cases, Vasilina also having fun on camera, and Arthur remains restrained and focused.
“Wait! #emabarking #holiday #vacation #summer #moremore,” he left a signature under the frame of the artist, hinting that soon-to-be to relax to the sound of the waves.
Fans immediately began to wish Sergey and his family comfortable and to admire a family idyll.
- Super, all together, good work
- You are wonderful!
- Neimovirna Garn!
- Bright holiday!
- One positive and love!
- Great stay!
- Great stay! New, incredible emotions!
- JDM new pictures
- Urrrr! Great stay, wonderful family!
- Cool