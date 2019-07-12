Sergei Neighbors smashed the return of Sofia Rotaru on stage and called her a slag song
The famous singer Sofia Rotaru after health problems announced the return to the stage and announced a few concerts. The Soviet pop legend for the first time in the last 10 years gave a concert in Kiev. Sofia Rotaru addressed the 100-strong audience at the opening of the music festival Atlas Weekend, performing their hits and presenting a new song. Soon she is going to speech in Sochi at the festival “New wave”.
Well-known music critic Sergei Neighbors, known to the Ukrainian public, as a judge of the show “X-Factor”, has strongly criticised the return to the stage 72-year-old singer. He believes that their songs she’s already sung and can’t tell the public anything new.
“Songs Sony Rotaru and Pugacheva has long been sung, — says Sergey. — Tell them to the public nothing more. But if she’s got powers, Sonya is healthy and can move, then why not sing? Of course, it will be the performances to the soundtrack. Sonya Rotaru always under it worked. Do you think that in her 72 years, she will start singing for no reason at all alive? Live singing from Sony said to expect the ridiculous. This can not be: it is impossible to turn back time”, — transfers words Sosedov “the Source”.
In the creation of new hits he does. Moreover, recent calls songs Rotaru “slag”.
“At Sony in recent years, full of dreary songs like “Ocean of love”. I don’t listen to them: they are uninteresting. It’s not the song, but nothing. Atlantico, unmusical, nikitova — bullshit, as I like to say. But other material, it does not. Composers of the old school no longer exists. Where to get new hits? Previously, she sang works center, the Feltsman, on the coast, but they died! Also earlier sought the repertoire and made arrangements for her husband Anatoly Evdokimenko. To him it owes its success. Maybe, if he had not, and would not be an artist like Sonia. For her his death was a blow. That’s why she now pays no attention to other men. Now she is busy with her son, grandchildren. This is absolutely normal. What’s she supposed to do?”, — said the Neighbors.
