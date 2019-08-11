Sergey and Snezhana old wives shared family photos of a personal nature
The star family does not hesitate to openly talk about their everyday lives
Celebrity couple Sergey and Snjezana Babkin, in the family which not so long ago there was a replenishment, quite often publish pictures from the family photo archives, among which come across a photo of a rather intimate and personal nature. For example, not uncommon to see combines asanas couples who are depicted in favorite activities — yoga. Home video of Sergei, who pathetically nursing a baby in the cradle, entertaining him playing the guitar. As well as have professional photos from the pages of magazines, which Snezhana posing in only a light wrap.
This time the couple decided to share another portion of candor and posted homemade footage, which you can see the most intimate moments of life star family.
The video Snezhana busy touching process, feeding the baby, staying in bed in a comfortable position in your home clothes and with a casual bun on the head of a young mother charms tenderness and intimacy of the moment.
And the sleeping Sergei in the company of two Pets — cats Sphynx CEI and Coconut, proves that in this family there is harmony, not only between each other but also with animals.
Another photo taken on the bed where the three bears posing in a corporal body surrounded by the same unusual Pets breed.
And of course, not without the staff with the children. Star parents take turns pictured himself with kids and Pets turned out unusual, friendly, funny and happy family.