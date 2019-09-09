Sergey and Snezhana old wives touching congratulated daughter happy birthday
Sergey and Snezhana Wives ‘ is a great example of a fun and loving family. Recently they became parents for the third time, that did not stop them after a couple of months the whole family, including baby Elisha, to go on vacation. Plucked sun and positive on picturesque Sardinia, old women returned to normal daily life, and the older children went to school.
In September, the daughter of artists Veselina also celebrates a birthday on the 7th she was nine years old. Loving parents gave her a bright and cheerful holiday with friends in the open air and touching congratulated baby on social media.
So, the musician posted a photo of the birthday girl, which for the occasion has chosen a colorful striped shirt and black “ballerina skirt”, more complete sneakers and two cute ponytail on his head. Veselin holding a set of colorful balloons in all shapes and colors — so, one of them bright pink in the form of the digit “9”.
“My ideal woman. My perfect mother to my perfect grandchildren. My perfect planet with a perfect climate and landscape. I love this world You’re so amazing, magical, stunning with you I melt like ice. I become weak and defenseless, and I love that. You for 9 years love my. I don’t know honestly how it happened. Have I missed something? Like no. Every second I remember. Time so rapidly. But I’m always here — was, is, will be” is the touching turned to her daughter Babkin.
Of course, mother Snezana is also not left without the baby warm words. She posted a similar picture Veselina and balls.
“My Love!!! My copy. Love it!” — wrote the artist.
She also showed a photo with her husband on background of decorated stand with the inscription Slime party – in this style there was a party girl.
Members of proud parents joined in the congratulations and left many warm and heartfelt comments.
- That word, right up to murashek) vitayu!!!
- Imeninnitsu I batkiv zi Saint. Peace ,goodness,love your Rodin
- With the birthday girl the entire family
- As want that my daughter heard these words from the Pope! Yes, and all girls become real women when they see and feel such love from adorable dads!!!
- Sergey, how sensually written, touching impossibly
- Oh, how touching to read these messages-letters to his daughter, his beloved daughter! It’s worth it!
- Wonderful words
- Super!!!congratulations to your family!
- That Chudov words… in odnochas couldn ale in odnochas s deep mstom, direct close on the eyes. Vitayu imeninnitsu
- Very soulful and beautifully written! Congratulations!
