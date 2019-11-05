Sergey and Snezhana old wives touching congratulated the eldest son
Sergey and Snezhana old wives have many children. They have a son Arthur, daughter of Veselin and little Elisha. Family always finds a way to have fun, and between parents and children prevail the trust close relationship. So, November 4, eldest son of the artist under 13 years of age. On this occasion his finest dad and mom left for boy touching congratulations to Instagram.
Snezhana has published the son-a handsome man, and has left a signature greeting and called the boy a “blue-eyed happiness.” By the way, it is very similar in appearance to the mother.
“Hepinizden morning! My favorite, King Arthur! Arthur Babkin, today you are 13! Love you infinitely! You are my blue-eyed happiness!” — posted by Snezhana.
Sergey wrote a message to Arthur and left him in stories.
“My son of 13 years, my king Arthur. My dear. Be healthy, happy, I with you side by side. Today’s swim, I dedicate to you!” — said Sergey, immersed in the baptismal font, located on the street.
It should be said that the artist used to get up early in the morning to go Jogging and swim in the outdoor pool in one of the Kharkiv parks.
In the comments to the post Snjezana followers joined in the congratulations Arthur and left him for the kind words.
- Congratulations! Son is very like you, you are very beautiful, and son. These blue,sky-blue eyes just charm
- Congratulations to you! I wish Arthur boundless happiness, success and fulfillment of his desires!
- So like… the Son is good….. Congratulations!
- Bezmezhny happiness to krasnica
- Congratulations to a beautiful and bright young man! May his life be filled with colors of love and happiness! Very similar to you!
- My mom’s copy! Happy Birthday!