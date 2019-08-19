Sergey Babkin had gone on holiday with his family
August 19, 2019
Sergey Babkin guests, for this voyage, he collected all his huge family – his wife rose and three children, including a baby, Elisha and went to a comfortable European Spa.
The singer has already managed to publish footage from the turquoise water of the coast of Sardinia in their stories, now came the main profile, which placed his happy photo, which is already noticeable light tan.
“The most beautiful place! If the postcard! For the first time here. Love at first sight”, — he signed the frame.
Fans of the singer immediately gave the answer to Sergey that he looks great and wished good rest.
- Want to see the place itself
- Here it is happiness!!! A simple human happiness!!! Looking at these photos smile want to be happy, because HAPPINESS IS!!!
- Richard Gere
- Well, still, it’s Italy
- What is the sea clean! Have a good rest and unforgettable impressions!
- PTS beautiful sea
- Beauty! Great stay!
- Well done! Have a great holiday! Kiddies to boost your health for the whole year. And You new creative inspiration after such a happy travel.
- Yeah Italy is cool, and even very
