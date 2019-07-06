Sergey Babkin made the touching confession of a newborn son
Popular musician and actor Sergey Babkin recognised that with the advent of the world son of Elisha, his life literally fell on his head. The boy was born in one of Kyiv’s maternity hospitals on June 18. The artist’s wife Snezhana Babkin told that the unusual name crumbs saw in a dream, and long before her third pregnancy. Sergey was present at birth and strongly supported the wife, because everything was easy comfortable and painless. Now the musician is willing to share in Instagram photo with Elisha, and tells about the everyday life of the young Pope.
The singer said that with the appearance of the baby all went by the wayside, now a bustling hive son. But this does not burden the musician, and Vice versa. Now it is more relaxed and focused at the same time, and your status Sergei compared with meditation.
“Wow! With the advent of new life, all goes by the wayside is secondary roles : work, vanity, tasks…. The whole day is busy near the baby, near starchenka, like not resting, but in fact such relaxes! All extraneous thoughts vanished, head free! The real meditation! You collected, concentrated, and every moment you are here and now! While Elisha lies, all lies. He goes and everything goes,” admitted the musician, accompanied by a text inspired photo.
Fans brought delight revelation of a large Pope. They marveled at how tenderly and gently Sergey says about the son.
“The last phrase just. It won’t feel until you live. So simple and so true and deep”, “Very moving”, “it is Evident that man became a father! Happy dad”, “Class! Super-parent! Snow lucky with my husband!”, “Even younger” folder, “Wonderful words, wonderful father!” — wrote commentators.